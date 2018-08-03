Obituary: Debra Diane Martinez-Brun

Our beloved Debi Martinez-Brun passed away at her home in Carbondale July 27, 2018. She was surrounded by the loving presence of family and friends in her final weeks.

Debi is survived by her daughter and pride and joy, Alanna Martinez; her loving husband of 15 years, Kevin Brun; her sisters, Benita Martinez and Susan Sanchez of CA; an uncle, nieces, cousins, and the many dear friends she collected during her too-brief lifetime. Debi was preceded in death by her sister Rebecca, her father Salvador Valentino Martinez, and her mother Delores Jaime Martinez.

Debi was born in Glendale, CA. She graduated from Crescenta Valley High School, then attended Glendale Community College. She completed her Bachelors degree at CalState Northridge, and moved to Colorado one week later. She received her Masters in Social Work from DU, and went on to obtain her licensure as a Clinical Social Worker (LCSW).

Debi worked in residential and community mental health, most recently at Colorado West Mental Health Center (now Mindsprings), where she served on the Chronically Mentally Ill and Crisis teams. She formed strong bonds with her co-workers there.

Debi began working at Colorado Mountain College in 2001. She served as Americorps Project Coordinator college-wide, then as Service Learning Coordinator, Upward Bound Director, and Student Support Services Coordinator at Spring Valley. In 2007, she became the Upward Bound Director for Eagle and Leadville campuses. In 2015, she served as Field Liaison and MSW Supervisor at DU. She also served as adjunct faculty in Ethnic Studies at CMC.

Debi served on the Carbondale Council of Arts and Humanities board. Also on the board of the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program in Carbondale.

Debi touched many lives beyond those in her close circle through her career in the mental health and education fields. She is remembered as being professional, direct, kind, and fierce when necessary in her work. She was a loyal friend and fun companion. She was an attentive and devoted mother to Alanna, and Kevin's steadfast partner in adventure. She is deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held in the gymnasium at the CMC Spring Valley campus on August 12, at 11 AM. Reception to follow in the cafeteria.

A scholarship for first generation students has been set up in Debi's honor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the CMC Foundation for the Debi Martinez-Brun Scholarship, the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital, or to Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE).