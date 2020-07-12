Obituary: Dene Alan Hangs
Dene Alan Hangs April 22, 1938 – July 9, 2020 Dene Alan Hangs was born in Rifle, Colorado on April 22, 1938. He was the first baby to be delivered by E. Dene Moore in Rifle, Colorado thus his name. Dene lived in the Rifle-Silt area all his life. At 11 years old he came to live on Dry Hollow where he resided until his death. During his time he was a rancher, truck driver, and ditch rider, as well as, being a superb husband, father, grandfather and neighbor. He was always willing to teach those who would listen. Dene enjoyed being with family and good friends, laughing and sharing stories. Twenty years ago, Dene had a stroke and although he was a good sport, he missed socializing and his hard work. Dene is survived by his wife of 62 years Mary Jane, and their three sons Alan (Tammy), Wayne (Tracy), and Murry (Debbie). He has three grandchildren Tessa (Blaine), Austin, Jessica and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Annamarie. Dene is also survived by his lifelong accomplice Roger Warren, as well as sister, Alberta. He is proceeded in death by mother and father Harold and Ruth Hangs and siblings Mary Lou and Ralph. As per Dene’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the Silt Historical Park, 707 Orchard Ave, Silt, CO 81652.
