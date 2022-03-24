Obituary: Dennis Charles Beck

Dennis Charles Beck

October 6, 1954 – March 1, 2022

Dennis Charles Beck Age 67 of Parachute Colorado, died March 1, 2022 at his home with his wife Eileen at his side.

He was born in Iowa to Mildred (Millie) McDaniel and Charles (Chuck) Dennis Beck on October 6, 1954

Dennis grew up in Missouri Valley Iowa and graduated in 1972 from Missouri Valley High School. He went on to take graphic art classes at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs Iowa.

Dennis married Eileen Winter on April 27, 1974 in Clarinda, Iowa. They made their home in Missouri Valley Iowa until they moved to New Castle in 1980. Dennis lived in Rifle for a few years before moving to Parachute in 2007 where he lived until his death.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, brothers Stanley and Robert (Bob)

Dennis is survived by his wife Eileen, his brother Dave (Ruth) Beck of Mondamin, Iowa and Brother Larry Beck of New Castle, Colorado, Sister in law Pam Beck in Nebraska, Ellen Hurt of Marigold, Missouri and Elaine (Veron) Mitchell of Parnell, Missouri, as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews

Dennis was cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date