Obituary: Dennis Russell Castle
November 21, 1951 – October 28, 2022
With great sorrow we announce the passing of Dennis Castle of Glenwood Springs Colorado, who passed away on October 28, 2022. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Eileen Castle and sister Judith (Lundin). He is survived by his brothers Robert and Kevin (Karen) Castle. Dennis was born and raised in Michigan then moved to Colorado where he spent his adult life working as a stone mason. His skills as a stone mason were unsurpassed and his willingness to share that skill were evident by his many hours of donated work to not only his friends but other church and non profit organizations as well. When asked what he was owed for his work, his reply was very often, “nothing, we’re good”. Dennis was a true outdoorsman who loved to hunt and lived very humbly in a teepee he called home for over 40 years. Dennis made lots of friends over the years and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the coming warmer months of spring or summer. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a worthy organization, or friend in need as Dennis would have done.
