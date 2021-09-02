Obituary: Derrick William McFarlin

Derrick William McFarlin

December 9, 1984 – August 23, 2021

Derrick was born at Aspen Valley Hospital. He grew up in Basalt Colorado where he graduated in 2003. At BHS he was voted class representative and Prom King. In high school he learned how to play guitar, play football, and his senior year he qualified for state wrestling. After he graduated, he moved to Costa Mesa California where he attended Orange Coast College. There he earned an Associate’s Degree in Graphic Design. In 2008, he moved back to the Roaring Fork Valley and bought a home in Glenwood Springs. He worked as a general contractor, but the man could do anything with his hands. While these are all facts about his life, they don’t adequately describe our unique, one-of-a-kind Derrick.

His selfless, jovial, outgoing personality constantly made him the life of the party. He was always ready to give a pep talk, a toast, a roast, or even wedding nuptials. Derrick was a tremendous story teller, and his stories usually involved humorous content, colorful language, and most importantly a moral.

Derrick always gave 110% to everything he did. His work ethic was incredible, and everything he produced was quality. He was a gifted artist, and some of us are lucky to have his art hanging in our homes. He loved to fish, hunt, and camp with his family. He was an avid sports fan. He loved his Broncos and Rockies. There was always a call to his grandma to make sure she knew what channel the game was on. He was a true family man. His love and dedication to his fiancé and kids was always obvious.

Derrick had the ability to care deeply for people and expressed it often. Whether it be a friend or a stranger, if someone was in need of help he was the first to arrive ready to work with tools in hand. He was the kind of guy that would give you the shirt off his back and go out of his way to make a perfect stranger feel important.

Derrick was survived by his loving parents, Willy (William) and Wendy McFarlin; his brother Colby McFarlin and sister-in-law Savannah, his nephew Logan and niece Leela; his fiancé Katy Held and her kids, Annika and Hudson who he considered his own; his paternal grandmother Iris McFarlin; his maternal grandparents Terry and Aletta Sorensen. He has aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of his family who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lloyd McFarlin.

Although his unexpected departure left a gaping hole in all our hearts, we must remember that this world is a better place because of him. He was a beautiful example of what most of us strive to be.

There will be a celebration of Derrick’s life on Saturday, September 18th beginning at 11:00am, at Two River’s Park in Glenwood Springs, CO. Please be ready to share your memories. In the words of Derrick, “You don’t owe me anything, just pay it forward.”