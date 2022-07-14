Obituary: Dianna June Carsten
– July 6, 2022
Dianna Carsten received her angel wings on July 6th, 2022. She was born on September 14th, 1956 in Three Rivers, MI. A celebration will be held at The Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccerfield Dr., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601, on July 23rd, 2022 at 10am. There will be another celebration of her life in Arvada, CO the following week, location and time to be updated on http://www.Grandvalleyfuneralhomes.com
