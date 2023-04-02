Obituary: Don Cutright

March 22, 1968 – March 28, 2023

Don Douglas Cutright, 55, of Glenwood Springs, died on March 28, 2023.

Don was born to Catherine Cutright on March 22, 1968. He married Jenny Simon at Sunlight Mountain Resort on July 26, 1997. He lived in Colorado for over 35 years and loved every second of it. More than the Rockies, Don loved his wife and son with all his heart, and all who knew him noted his pride and joy when he was talking about them. A true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, riding side by sides, dirt biking, camping, and building RC cars.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy, and four beloved rescue dogs, Ramsey, Jack, Roxy, and Milo.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Jenny, and his son, Alex; his sisters, Wendy Wernlund and Melissa Neal, brother Jeff Wernlund; aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law Joan Isenberg, brother-in-law Dan Simon; and his dogs, Chocolate and Sammy.

Donations may be made in Don’s name to Journey Home Animal Care Center in Rifle.

Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, April 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Farnum Holt Funeral Home.