Obituary: Don L Shaw
January 14, 1934 – May 17, 2021
Don L. Shaw passed away on May 17, 2021 in Omaha, Ne.. Born January 14, 1934 in McPherson, Ks to Glen and Ruby Shaw. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1951, Moved to Denver in 1956 where he lived and worked all of his working career in sales.
Married Rosie Haas in Rifle, Colorado on August 25, 1956.
His love was skiing. He belonged to the Over the Hill Ski Club and was a host at Copper Mountain ski area for many years. He was also a car enthusiast. Was active in clubs and car shows.
Survived by wife, Rosie Shaw; daughter, Lisa (Dan) O’Donnell; grandson, Mick O’Donnell; brother, Doug (Vicki) Shaw.
Graveside Services will be at a later date in Rifle, Co.
