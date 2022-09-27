Obituary: Donald Arthur Hillmuth
August 31, 1932 – September 26, 2022
Don Hillmuth was born in New York City, brought up in West Orange, New Jersey and learned to ski in Vermont. He graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University, served in the Air Force and settled in Aspen, Colorado. He worked on Aspen Mountain as a ski patroller and was a carpenter during the summer. He is survived by his wife Anne, sons Donald and his wife Debbie, Eric and his wife Wendy, grandchildren Abby, Peter, Nate and Mikayla.
A dear, quiet man who will be missed by many.
