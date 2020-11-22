Obituary: Donald “Donnie” Roberts
Roberts
November 14, 2020
Long time resident of Rifle, Colorado, passed peacefully, Saturday, November 14th, with his children by his side.
Donnie retired after 33 years service with the Colorado Division of Wildlife before retiring again with many years working with several local construction companies.
His fondest memories include time spent with his Uncle John building service roads in the surrounding Rifle area. He later received recognition as an operator and instructor for specialized transportation for the Division of Wildlife. He enjoyed involvement with his high school class reunions, hunting with friends and family, fishing in Lake Powell, and exploring Colorado history. Those closest to him, knew Donnie as a loyal friend, generous soul and dependable spirit.
Donnie is survived by his children Matt (Amy) Roberts, Jennifer Roberts (Mitch) Huffman, Deena Roberts (Jason) and granddaughters Emily and Sydney.
No services are planned at this time.
