Obituary: Donald Duane Wurtsmith

June 14, 1939 – June 20, 2020

Donald Duane Wurtsmith, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Scottsdale, Arizona on June 20, 2020. He is now walking with the Lord after a long battle with illness. He was best known to family and friends as Don, Dad/Pop and Grandpa. Don was born on June 14, 1939 in Oak Creek, Colorado to Mary and Donald Wurtsmith and had a brother and sister, Benson “Ben” and Miriam “Billie”.

He was raised on his parents’ ranch in Burns, Colorado and left home to serve in the United States Airforce. He later moved to Arizona, where he made his home and family. Don had a way of making lifelong, loyal friends with those who were around him for only a short time. Those who knew him often spoke of his kind and loving heart. He loved fishing, playing the piano and being outside in the Lord’s creation.

Don is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, sister and step-grandson. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Alice, his sons Chris (Michele) & Barry (Angela) Wurtsmith, his daughter Shannon (Maury) Ellerbusch, step-daughters Kim (Patrick) King, Tammy (Craig) Beyer, Rhonda (Curtis) Edwards, Christi (Scott) Haymaker, Heidi (Harry) Kalaus, and 5 grandchildren, 13 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 38 step-great-grandchildren as well as his dog Chaco and countless friends he considered his family. He will be dearly missed.

A gathering of family and friends will take place in 2020 in lieu of a funeral.