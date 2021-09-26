Obituary: Donald Edward Lifer

Donald Edward Lifer

Donald Edward

Lifer

September 17, 2021

Donald Edward Lifer passed away September 17, 2021, while at the Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation facility in Eagle, Colorado.

Don “Tiger” Lifer was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend.

He grew up on a farm near Mt. Vernon, Ohio and went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Civil Engineering. Through hard work, dedication and drive to be the best, Don and his business partner, who was also a life-long friend, began a construction business that, over years of diligent work became a tremendous success.

Dons engineering knowledge and dedication to his profession brought him a high level of success.

As Don’s life progressed, he discovered a love and appreciation for nature. He enjoyed world-wide travel and had a special fondness for the beauty of the Rocky Mountains and Colorado. He could often be found skiing the slopes or hiking the trails in and around Aspen. For Don, time spent outdoors was never a waste. He was also a caring and generous man. He was always willing to help someone in need, and he did not think twice about providing for those who could not provide for themselves.

Late in his life he found solace in his faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and used this to continue his generosity towards others. He certainly will be missed by many.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, George and Corda Lifer, his sister Kathryn Sue Wood.

He is survived by his immediate family, his brother, Dr. David Lifer and wife Julia.

Nephews,Dr. Tim Lifer, Mike Lifer and niece, Lori Byers and their 6 children.

The Basalt Congregation of Jehovahs’ Witnesses will be conducting a Zoom memorial service, which will be held Saturday October 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM.

To join the Zoom Service please click the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88320348017?pwd=dUFxaVgyM2FDVjdmQmFtaE9hRIJTUT09

Meeting ID: 833 2034 8017

Passcode: 280755