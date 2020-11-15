Obituary: Donald F. Snyder Sr.

Donald F. Snyder Sr.

Provided Photo

Donald F.

Snyder Sr.

March 18, 1932 – November 9, 2020

Donald F. Snyder Sr. a local veteran passed away peacefully at the Rifle Veterans Living Center on November 9, 2020.

Don as he was known to most, was born in Aspen, Colorado on March 18, 1932 to John & Elise (Garrish) Snyder. He married Lorrene (Lori) Herwick on September 26th, 1957. His passions included fishing, hunting and camping with his family, but most of all gardening.

Don is survived by his son Don Jr. (Karra) & daughter Bonnie. Granddaughters Lacey Snyder & Corie Fitzgibbon (Dan) and great grandson Noah. Sister Loucille Nieslanik. He was preceded in death by his wife Lori, his parents, sister Pat Zordel and brother Jimmy Snyder.

A service will take place at a later date.

Contributions in Dons honor can be made to:

Aspen Board of REALTORS® Heldman/

King Memorial Scholarship Fund

23400 Two Rivers Rd, Ste 44, Basalt, CO 81621

970-927-0235

Lacey@aspenrealtors.com