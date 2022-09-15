Obituary: Donald Levad
July 23, 1947 – August 31, 2022
Donald Levad (Uncle Don) was born July 23rd,1947 and passed away in Colorado Springs,CO on August 31st,2022.
Don was preceded in death by, mother Janice , Father Howard and brother Jerry.
Survived by sons, Jay and Josh, Sister Carloyn Knotts, sister Evonne Koger, Brothers Dan and Wife LuAnn, Doug and Wife Donna and many nieces and nephews. Don loved to visit his sister Carolyn and Family in New Castle, he was a great story teller, very knowledgeable and always so helpful.
He was very loved and will be dearly missed.
