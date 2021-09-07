Obituary: Donald McClung
April 27, 1941 – August 27, 2021
Donald McClung was born April 27, 1941 in Silt, Colorado to Ben and Elsie McClung. He died August 27, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was an Air Force veteran and loved playing golf, fishing, and hunting when younger. He enjoyed spending winters in Ariona. He loved his family beyond measure and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by Karen, his wife of 55 years, children Jay and Jeff, his beloved grandchildren Kaison, Kinsley, Ben, and Taylor, and his grandchildren of the heart, Rachel, Ashley, Jacob, Bethany, and Matthew, his brother Riley, sister Carol, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Dicksie, and brothers Roy and Keith.
