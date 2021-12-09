Obituary: Donald McGirr

Donald McGirr

Provided Photo

October 18, 1935 – December 5, 2021

Donald Lee McGirr, 86, of Grand Junction passed away Sunday, December 5,2021. He was born on October 18,1935 in Vayland, South Dakota. Don loved traveling with friends, fishing at Meadow Lake, and was an accomplished landscaper and nurseryman.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of 62 years, daughter, Kathryn (Monte) Senor, grandchildren, Garrett and Katelynn Senor, sisters, Sherry (Marty) LaJeunesse, Lana (Dave) Owen, brother, Dennis (Dee) McGirr and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant a tree. For those wishing to honor Don, the family requests donations be made to the Grand Junction Hope West Hospice.