Obituary: Donald McGirr
October 18, 1935 – December 5, 2021
Donald Lee McGirr, 86, of Grand Junction passed away Sunday, December 5,2021. He was born on October 18,1935 in Vayland, South Dakota. Don loved traveling with friends, fishing at Meadow Lake, and was an accomplished landscaper and nurseryman.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of 62 years, daughter, Kathryn (Monte) Senor, grandchildren, Garrett and Katelynn Senor, sisters, Sherry (Marty) LaJeunesse, Lana (Dave) Owen, brother, Dennis (Dee) McGirr and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant a tree. For those wishing to honor Don, the family requests donations be made to the Grand Junction Hope West Hospice.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User