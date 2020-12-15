Obituary: Donald Murphy Marshall

Donald Murphy Marshall

Provided Photo

Donald Murphy

Marshall

January 13, 1929 – December 11, 2020

Donald Murphy Marshall passed away peacefully on December 11, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1929 in Hayward, California to George Esworthy and Minnie Elaine (Alves) Marshall. Don grew up and settled in California but wanted something better so in the early 1970’s he moved his family to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He loved living in the mountains where he enjoyed fishing when time permitted. He worked as a general contractor in the Garfield County area but had a previous life as a plant manager for an oil refinery, building aircrafts for McDonald Douglas, logging timber in Oregon and served his country in both the US Marines and the US Army. Don’s favorite Army story was when he served with Roy Orbinson, the recording artist, in Alaska where they would have jam sessions together in the motor pool. Don loved to laugh. He also enjoyed spicy foods, building things, fishing and gardening, was a car enthusiast, traveling, flying, and genealogy, and made friends very easily.

Don’s spiritual dedication could be seen in the love he had for his wife Dorothy of 66 years and to his children Chris E Marshall (Kim), Susan L. Rocco (Steve), Leah M. Harris (Marvin). Grandchildren; Jenna (Rocco) and Josh Raskopf, Joseph and (Kerin) Rocco, Jessica Rocco and Robert Jordan, W. Kade and(Shelley) Harris, Tenae Harris, Sean A. Marshall, Andrew E. Marshall and Clayton and (Cailey) Marshall, and Great- Grandchildren Warren and Charlie Raskopf, Arlo Rocco, Ethan Fowler and Izabella Harris. He was married in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with his family for ‘Time and All Eternity.” His love for the lord Jesus Christ, saw him serve on numerous callings in the Church including the LDS Mission he served with his loving wife, Dorothy in Faro and Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal.

Don was a member of the US Marines and US Army, was a member of the Oil and Atomic workers Union, LDS Church, and a staunch Democrat

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, George and Minnie Marshall, and siblings: Betsy Rachel Marshall, George (Chris) Joseph Marshall, Lydia Cabell, and Elaine Minnie Marshall.