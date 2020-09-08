Obituary: Donald Newbury

Donald Newbury

January 8, 1951 – August 26, 2020

January 8, 1951-August 26, 2020

Don, beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at his home in Paonia, CO, after a long illness. He was born to Don and Patsy (Morrison) Newbury in Aspen at the old Pitkin County Hospital on Red Mountain. He spent his youth in Aspen and graduated from Aspen High School in 1969.

While growing up in Aspen, Don played in a band with friends Ray Taylor and David Moss. He developed a lifelong interest in music, woodworking, hiking, skiing, and golf. Don married Leslie Smith in 1977, and they lived in Virginia City, Montana, where he worked as a carpenter and sewer and water commissioner. He and friend Ray traveled all over Montana playing in the Becker Blues Band.

He and Leslie moved back to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1985, and they had two sons, Erik and Lukas. Don enjoyed skiing, playing music, and playing golf, and he continued working as a cabinet maker. He later moved to Paonia where he and Ray formed another band, The Bromigos.

Don will be remembered as a gentle, generous, loving man who was blessed with lifelong friends and a loving family. His sense of humor, keen intelligence, and musical talent will make all of us who loved him remember and smile.

Don was preceded in death by his son Erik, brother D.J., and parents, Don and Patsy. He is survived by his son Lukas, sister Su Kentz and her husband Steve, sister Mary Harutun and her husband Skip, and numerous

nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Don’s life is planned by his family.

Memorials for Don may be made to the Cancer Society or charities of your choice.