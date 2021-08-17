Obituary: Donald Rager

Donald Rager

June 7, 1952 – August 13, 2021

Donald Rager originally from Silt residing in Bakersfield California last 45 years passed away on August 13, 2021

He was proceeded in death by his parents Jeep and Vesta Rager.

Also proceeded in death by his Son Daniel of Bakersfield.

Is survived by 4 brothers, Larry Rager and his wife from Tyngsborough Ma., David Rager and his wife Diana of Williamsburg Kansas, Melvin Shipman and his wife LaVaughn of Curtis Ne., Steven Thayer and his wife Kim of Yankton SD.

Also survived by 3 sisters, Lee Conley of Surprise Az. Diana Shipman-Schoenberg and her husband Edgar of Minot ND., Meriam Land of Stamford,NE

Survived also by a special lady Cynthia Hammond and her two sons Daniel, Micheal Scallon of Bakersfield Ca.

There will be no calling hours and his ashes will be spread on a special place in Silt .