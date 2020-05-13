Obituary: Donald Ziegler

Donald Ziegler

Provided Photo

February 11, 1963 – April 29, 2020

Donald Robert Ziegler passed away suddenly on April 29 at the age of 57. Born on February 11, 1963, in Denver to Robert and Norma Ziegler, Don spent his adolescent years loving the outdoors in the mountain towns of Granby, Evergreen and Glenwood Springs. When Don was 12 his family moved to Kalispell, Montana where he attended Flathead High School and honed his fishing, golfing, and skiing skills.

Don attended college at the University of Northern Colorado. Tuning skis on the side, managing a rental property with his dad, and tending bar at the Smiling Moose Brewpub, Don worked his way through college earning a BS in business marketing in 1987.

Shortly after graduation, Don found his niche in the home finance industry. He felt privileged with every transaction to be an essential part of finding a family not just a house, but a home.

During his first years of business in Fort Collins that Don met the love of his life, Annette. They married on August 16, 1992, and began to build a life together. Shortly thereafter, they adopted Kona, their beloved dog (son), and moved to Glenwood Springs where they became an integral part of the community and made lifelong friends. Later, Don and Annette fulfilled their dream of developing a beautiful ranch outside of Silt. Not only did Don, Annette and Kona find a refuge for themselves at the ranch, they used it as an oasis to bring peace and joy to others.

Don was preceded in death by his Dad, Bob Ziegler. He is survived by his loving wife Annette; nieces Megan & Kelsey; grand-nephew “Prince” Leif; his mother, Norma; his brother David (Kathy); his nephews Caleb, Joshua, and Micah; his true soul brothers and many friends.