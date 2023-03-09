Obituary: Donald Zorbel
August 14, 1939 – February 8, 2023
Don Zordel’s Celebration of Life will be on March 11th from 3 – 4:30 pm at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County in Silt (632 Grand Ave, Silt).
As a retired chief, he will receive honors from Colorado River Fire Rescue.
A Wake will follow at the Black Bear Bar and Grill in New Castle Colorado.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.