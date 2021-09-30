Obituary: Doris Shettel

Doris Shettel

Provided Photo

Doris Shettel

December 10, 1924 – September 25, 2021

Doris Shettel, 96, of Glenwood Springs, died on September 25, 2021 following a fall. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, she was the daughter of Allen and Elizabeth Bankert Newman.

She leaves behind her husband of almost 75 years—John Shettel. Also surviving her are her children, Bruce Shettel, Bob Shettel, Laurie (Shettel) Barber, and Chris Moser, as well as five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

During her long life Doris was a photographer, writer, editor, teacher, and beekeeper.

For the past thirty years Doris and John lived in western Colorado enjoying a very active retirement—hiking, volunteering, and being closely involved with their grandchildren as they grew up.

Doris will be fondly remembered by her family and friends and those whose lives she touched in ways that only they would know.