Obituary: Dorothy Bruno

Dorothy Mae Bruno, a longtime resident of Rifle, died at the Grand Junction hospice on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born January 23, 1923 in Woodruff, KS to Jesse Ray and Ada Parish. Dorothy served in the Army at Ft. Simmons in the secretary pool during WWII. While assigned to the Army newspaper, she had the honor of meeting and spending the day with then General Eisenhower. After the war, her bookkeeping career brought her back to Denver, CO where she met her husband John Vito Bruno. They married January 16, 1949 and shared 56 wonderful years of love, family and travel. Dorothy and John started their family in Denver and as the family grew they moved to Westminister, CO. John’s work brought the family to Glenwood Springs, CO in 1976. They moved to their apple orchard in New Castle, CO in 1981. From there, she and her husband moved to Rifle, CO in 1998 where she lived until moving to assisted living in Grand Junction, CO in 2016. Dorothy’s strength, determination and loving compassion inspired many. She had a blessed life full of family, her dearest friends, and catholic community. She will be missed by all. Dorothy is survived by her brother Garold Parish, her sister Mildred Erickson, her children Marcia & James Bunning, John & Beth Bruno, Carol Bruno & Kurt Trede, Danette Bruno & Chuck Reed, Linda Bruno & Mark Scharns, her 11 grandchilden and 17 great-grandchildren. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 12:30 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rifle, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Relief Services or HopeWest of Colorado Hospice.