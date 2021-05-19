Obituary: Dorothy Cook
December 20, 1928 – April 10, 2021
Dorothy Ruth (Graham) Cook lifetime resident of Rifle, passed away on April 10, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 92. Dorothy and twin sister Helen were born December 20, 1928 in Rifle. She was a faithfully devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all of those whose lives she touched. Dorothy is survived by her husband Jerry, daughters Sarah Leonard (Mark) and Paula Harder (Paul), 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granchildren.
