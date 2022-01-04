Obituary: Dorothy Dever

Dorothy Dever

Provided Photo

October 8, 1940 – December 8, 2021

Dorothy was fiercely independent, generous and loving. Ahead of her time earning a PhD in 1977, she was a teacher, an intrepid traveler and a voracious reader . She loved the symphony, duplicate bridge and red wine. In her retirement she volunteered for the Denver Public Libraries and tutored youth working towards GED certification. She wrote her own script.

She is survived by her brother Richard T. Dever, Glenwood Springs CO, her daughters Robin Richmond, Boulder CO, Meredith Richmond, Santa Fe NM, her beloved grandson Quinlan M. Ridgeway and her former son-in-law Robert D. Ridgeway, Denver CO.

A memorial gathering is forthcoming in the spring of 2022. Details to follow.