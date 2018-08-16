Obituary: Dorothy Grace Snearly

Surrounded by loved ones, Dorothy (95) passed away from natural causes and joined her husband of 67 years.

Dorothy was born in Wyoming. At age 16, she was the teacher in a country school. Later she attended Graceland University in Iowa and the University of Wyoming graduating with teaching credentials.She married Dale in 1947 and together they raised five children.

Her service to the community included: Garfield County Adult Literacy, Lions Club, Youth Zone, volunteer ranger for U.S. Forest Service, Sunnyside Retirement Center, The Soup Kitchen and United Methodist Ladies Group. She was the recipient of the Athena Award, Garfield County Humanitarian Award, and the Lion's Club Lifetime Service Melvin Jones Award.

Starting at age 65, she hiked twenty-seven 14ers. She was active in the Community of Christ Church. God, family, education, community, and adventure were important.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and her grandson, Philip Plantz. She is survived by one brother, Harold Dillon, two sisters, Lois Carlton and Doris Eike; five children, Dalene (David) DeLong of Columbia, MO, David (Val) Snearly of Glenwood Springs, Dorothea (David) Jue of Concord, CA, Dale D. (Dena) Snearly of Phoenix, AZ, Dianne (Jeff) Nelson of Glenwood Springs; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Dorothy Snearly Memorial Fund at any Alpine Bank. A celebration of her life will be held at Mountain View Church on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 11:00 am.