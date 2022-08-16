Obituary: Dorothy M. Willis
August 6, 1935 – July 27, 2022
Dorothy Moroz Willis passed away peacefully from natural causes at her home in Glenwood Springs on July 27, 2022. She was 86 years old.
Dorothy was born in Staten Island, NY, and attended Taft High School in the Bronx before graduating with honors from Hunter College at age 20, as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She received a full scholarship to Yale for a PhD in English literature.
Dorothy went on to several careers and additional degrees, and was always interested in learning new subjects. She was truly at home as a student.
After surviving cancer, Dorothy enjoyed ten years in the Roaring Fork Valley, and was a constant visitor to the Aspen Senior Center. One of the highlights of her retirement was performing twice in the Aspen Elementary School 3rd grade play! She loved ice skating at the ARC and riding her bike around town.
Dorothy is survived by her twin brother Eugene Moroz, her children Catherine Willis Maas (John), Chris Willis, and Tom Willis (Angie), and her eight grandchildren.
A funeral will be held at Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen on August 21, 2022 at 12 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life luncheon at 2542 Emma Road, Basalt CO from 1-3 pm. All are welcome.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User