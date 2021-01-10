Obituary: Dorothy Marie Zinn
Zinn
October 7, 1925 – January 5, 2021
Dorothy Zinn, 95, passed away on January 5, 2021. Dorothy was born to Anton and Anna (Bukovec) Perme on October 7, 1925. A private family Funeral Mass and Burial will be held on January 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
