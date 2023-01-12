Obituary: Dory Kappeli

March 6, 1932 – January 5, 2023

Dory Kappeli died peacefully at 9:41 pm on the 5th day of January 2023.

Her husband of 69 years, along with other close family members and friends were at her side to comfort her as she bravely faced her death.

Dory is survived by her husband Werner, two sons Roger and Rolf (Pamela), her daughter Evelyn (John), and 4 grandchildren: Monique (Dylin), Anton, Selena and Jered (Andrea).

Dory was born on March 6, 1932 in Bern Switzerland.

At the age of 9, her father had a job transfer and they moved to Lausanne Switzerland and then eventually ended up in Luzern Switzerland.

Dory married her beloved Werner Kappeli on June 13, 1953. They moved from Switzerland to Windsor, Canada for a year. They settled in Detroit where Werner ran his shop as a Lathe hand machinist until 1994. When they retired, they moved to their favorite place, Aspen.

Family members introduced Dory and Werner to Aspen in 1959. Since they loved skiing in Aspen so much, they along with his two brothers Victor and Ernst and their wives, purchased a ski lodge in 1962. It was the Bell Mt. Lodge that was on Cooper Ave across from City Market.

Dory was best known as a devout Witness of Jehovah since the early 1960’s. In 1972, her husband Werner joined her as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

They both cherished the opportunity to share their hope with others in the community.

A favorite Bible topic that Dory loved sharing is the hope that one day soon, sickness, suffering and even death will be removed by our loving God Jehovah.

One of Dory’s favorite passages from the Bible comes from the Bible book of Job. When the man Job faced an illness that almost took his life, he penned these words found at Job 14:14. Job asked the question:

“If a man (or woman) dies, can they live again? Job answered his own question by saying:

“I will wait all the days of my compulsory service until my relief comes. You (Jehovah God) will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands.”

Yes, the man Job was comforted by his hope that Jehovah God actually longs for the day when he will actually bring back the dead to life in a paradise on earth where all suffering and death will have been removed.

The Bible book of Revelation 21:4 also promises:

‘God will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”

Soon, very soon, we will see these promises realized. On that day, we will see our lost loved ones like Dory brought back to life to enjoy a life without pain and suffering.

Dory Kappeli will be missed. We will see you soon!

Services for Dory Kappeli will be on February 25th at 2pm at 55 Pyramid Road, Aspen CO at the local Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Details for Zoom attendance can be given by calling 970-924-0512.