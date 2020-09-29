Obituary: Dr. Bruce D. Lippman II

Dr. Bruce D. Lippman II

November 7, 1968 – September 25, 2020

Dr. Bruce D. Lippman II was born on November 7, 1968, in Chardon, Ohio, and died on September 25, 2020, at his home in New Castle, Colorado. He followed in his father’s footsteps practicing Family Medicine and truly enjoyed helping people. He positively impacted people throughout his life and was a genuinely kind and loving man. “Doc” was happiest outdoors. You could see his joy and enthusiasm when fishing, hunting, hiking, mountain biking, skiing, and horseback riding. He particularly enjoyed these activities with his children, wife, parents, and friends. He was very proud of his children and their accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Kerrie C. Lippman, parents, Dr. Bruce D. Lippman and Sally Lippman, his daughter, Courtney Lippman, and son, Nick Lippman and his two sisters, Heather and Kim, and their families.

He loved and was loved by his Mother-in-law. Linda C. Logan as well as nephews Benjamin and Kaeden; Step-children Tabitha Weber, Mario and Danielle Berger, Anthony and Kory Berger. Sisters-in-law Katrina Castro, Karissa and Kevin Wright. Grandchildren Ayden and Aspen. Aundre, Liam, Tila, Braiden, Leilani, Trenton, Mason, Taylene, Emmitt and Lyla.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and patients.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held in the future. Details have not been established.