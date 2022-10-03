Obituary: Dudley Comer

Dudley Comer

Provided Photo

– September 12, 2022

Dudley D. Comer

September 4, 1960 – September 12, 2022

New Castle, Colorado

Dudley Comer died shortly after his sixty second (62) birthday. He was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and spent those years enjoying his friends and family at home in New Castle, Colorado.

Dudley was born in Denver, Colorado to Sally Steele Comer and John Comer. He attended and graduated from Cherry Creek High School, and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree upon graduating from Fort Lewis College in Durango. Dudley’s true passions were ceramics, backpacking and biking the once remote areas of Southeastern Utah and Southwest Colorado.

Dudley was a jack of all trades, and a master of most. He was an amazing telemark skier. He worked as a Ski Patroller in Colorado and in France. In college Dudley worked as a wilderness guard for the U.S. Forest Service, and later as a wildland firefighter, as a Mississippi cattleman, as a journeyman plumber, as a Colorado rancher and irrigator, and more recently as a great bus driver with the Roaring Fork Transit Authority (RFTA).

Dudley is best known and appreciated for his honest straight-shooting personality. He had a soft spot for animals and children, and they loved him. Dudley was always a strong advocate for the underdog or the little guy, both in his work and his personal life. Although Dudley could be a bit crusty, you always knew what was on his mind, and there was little question about where Dudley stood on issues of the day. His political science interests continued throughout his life, often harkening back to the classroom of a favorite professor, Byron Dare.

Dudley loved to travel and made friends all over the world. He counted among them, many in the United States, but also in France, in South and Central Africa, in New Zealand, in Scotland, and most recently friends and family in Columbia.

Dudley Comer was just a really good person and will be truly missed by so many people. Dudley leaves behind his wife Belqui, his father John Comer, his brother Dugan Comer, his sister Marjorie Comer, and two nephews Austin and Max Comer. He is preceded in death by his mother Sally Comer, his beloved cat Mrs. Beasley, and his dog friends and backpacking companions Jack, Hank, and Hatch.

An informal memorial is planned for October 16th at 1p.m., at McCoy Cemetery.

First right past mm19 Hwy 131, McCoy Colorado. Rain or shine. Come with your memories to share.