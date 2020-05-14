Obituary: Dwayne Putnum
Our beloved friend Dwayne L Putnam passed peacefully the morning of April 26th 2020. He was surrounded with loving kindness from the Valley View hospital staff.
Dwayne was a funny, charismatic and tenderhearted person. Of the many, his passions included doing hair, playing with his many animals, painting and making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his mother Lucy and stepmother Linda. He is survived by his father Leonard Putnam. Brother’s Ryan, Brent, Rick and sister Valerie.
He will be dearly missed by his friends, co-workers, clients and dog’s. Until we meet again our friend, soar high with the Eagles. You will never be forgotten.
