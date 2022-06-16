Obituary: Dwight Helm

Dwight Helm

August 9, 1933 – May 30, 2022

Dwight L Helm passed away peacefully at his home in Apollo Beach, Florida on May 30, 2022. He was 88 years old.

Dwight was born in 1933 to Lorin C. and Orpha (Litchfield) Helm in Hutchinson, Kansas. When Dwight was young the family moved to Colorado Springs, CO where he later met the love of his life, Germaine Martin, sweeping her off to the altar in 1953.

He attended Colorado Springs High School, and then served in Navy Seabees until drafted to the Army where he served as a Specialist Second Class out of Fort Leonard Wood. Post military, Dwight earned his bachelor’s from Sterling College.

Dwight taught students at every level while also coaching baseball, wrestling, and football. Still, somewhere between teaching, coaching, summer jobs, and four children at home, Dwight found time to earn his master’s in School Administration from the University of Denver in 1965.

Recognizing his talent for leadership, Cheyenne Mountain JH hired Dwight as Asst. Principal in 1970, only to lose him one year later to Broadmoor Elementary as the new Principal.

In 1974, Roaring Fork School District in Glenwood Springs, CO recruited Dwight to serve as Asst. Superintendent and, soon thereafter, Superintendent where he faithfully led the District until his retirement in 1990. Through strong community relations, Dwight shepherded a long-struggling bond initiative to renovate historic district buildings. He lent his experience in school finance and educational law to provide oversight of DOD international schools.

Dwight gifted his proficiency to many organizations including the Colorado State Advisory Council. He was a longtime member of Rotary International in chapters across Colorado and also served as a Deacon at Broadmoor Community Church.

Despite his hardworking nature, Dwight also understood the value of recreation. He maintained his many lifelong hobbies into retirement (in Grand Junction and Canon City, CO) including fishing, hunting, golfing, boating, and RV’ing; often enlisting his children and grandchildren along for the adventure. They later relocated to Florida for health reasons.

Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Germaine Ruth (Martin) Helm; sons Michael (Shirley Williams); Richard (Katrina Ecklund); and Martin (Wanda); and daughter Janice (Jeffrey) Kidd; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25 at 1:30 EST at National Cremation and Burial Society in Ruskin, FL.

In lieu of flowers, Dwight’s family is asking for contributions to the American Lung Association or LifePath Hospice of Hillsborough County, FL at lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/GeneralDonation.

View Dwight’s full obituary at http://obituaries.nationalcremation.com/obituaries/10778215