Obituary: Earl Ostrom

Earl Ostrom

Provided Photo

Earl Ray Ostrom, 81, of Silt, Colorado, passed away in Castle Rock, Colorado on April 27, 2020. Earl was born in Denver, Colorado on June 12, 1938 to Frank (“Hank”) and Annie (Bratton) Ostrom. He graduated from Kitsap County High School in Poulsbo, WA in 1955, attended CSU Veterinary college for three years before joining the Army. He served in both the Army and the Army Reserves. He was married to Beverly (Coleman) on December 20, 1980 in Carbondale CO.

His occupations include being a miner, an insurance agent, and a barber. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, hobby farming (steers and hay), supporting high school sports as well as hockey. Earl was a member of the United Methodist Church, a former Board of Education member for the Roaring Fork Valley School District, a volunteer at Grand River Meals on Wheels, a volunteer at Youth Zone and a member of the Alzheimer’s Association and local support group member and leader.

Earl is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Annie Ostrom, a daughter, Darla, and two brothers: Frank and Curtis. He is survived by his lovely wife, Beverly of Brookside Nursing Home in Castle Rock, a daughter Kim (Steve) Engler of Castle Rock, a daughter Vicki (Kevin) Dihle of Castle Rock, a son Terry (Jeab) Ostrom of Longmont, a step-daughter Debbi (Ron) of Highlands Ranch, a step-son Danny Stark of Littleton, a step-son Mike (Michelle) Stark of Littleton, 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and 5 nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services will take place on his birthday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00am at Creekside Bible Church, 2080 S. Interstate 25 Castle Rock, CO 80104. For those who prefer, or if we are still under Covid-19 restrictions, the service will also stream live on Facebook.

Donations may be made to the Grand River Meals on Wheels, PO Box 912, Rifle, CO. 81650 (c/o Earl Ostrom Memorial).