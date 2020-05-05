Obituary: Earl Ostrom
His occupations include being a miner, an insurance agent, and a barber. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, hobby farming (steers and hay), supporting high school sports as well as hockey. Earl was a member of the United Methodist Church, a former Board of Education member for the Roaring Fork Valley School District, a volunteer at Grand River Meals on Wheels, a volunteer at Youth Zone and a member of the Alzheimer’s Association and local support group member and leader.
Earl is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Annie Ostrom, a daughter, Darla, and two brothers: Frank and Curtis. He is survived by his lovely wife, Beverly of Brookside Nursing Home in Castle Rock, a daughter Kim (Steve) Engler of Castle Rock, a daughter Vicki (Kevin) Dihle of Castle Rock, a son Terry (Jeab) Ostrom of Longmont, a step-daughter Debbi (Ron) of Highlands Ranch, a step-son Danny Stark of Littleton, a step-son Mike (Michelle) Stark of Littleton, 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and 5 nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services will take place on his birthday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00am at Creekside Bible Church, 2080 S. Interstate 25 Castle Rock, CO 80104. For those who prefer, or if we are still under Covid-19 restrictions, the service will also stream live on Facebook.
Donations may be made to the Grand River Meals on Wheels, PO Box 912, Rifle, CO. 81650 (c/o Earl Ostrom Memorial).
