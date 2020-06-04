Obituary: ED Rosenberg

ED Rosenberg

Provided Photo

Edward Seth Rosenberg 6/4/1952-6/2/2020

Ed was born in Brooklyn, New York. Raised in Jericho (Long Island), New York. He started his venture west by attending Marrietta College in Ohio completing his degree in Political Science. After college he went on a road trip with a buddy in his MG to a place called Glenwood Springs, CO. He fell in love with this valley and it became his home. He made his career, which also became part of his family, at Bighorn Toyota for over 33 years. He took pride in the relationships he created through his business, serving generations of customers enjoying finding the perfect fit.

Ed loved adventures outdoors. You name it hiking, biking, rafting, skiing, dirt biking, body surfing, ocean kayaking, scuba diving the list goes on. He especially loved the water. He visited the Hot Springs pool at least 5 days a week for the past 30 years.

Ed was kind, generous, dependable , reliable and honest and always met you with a smile. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Thelma Rosenberg. He is survived by his wife Laurie (Lavender) Rosenberg, daughter Rachel Rosenberg, stepdaughters Bryttnie Evans and Syddnie Evans, sister Marlene (Sandy) Widrich several nephews and nieces, and by many friends that became family. He will be forever missed. He is onto his next great adventure.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date after restrictions have been lifted.