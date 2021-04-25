Obituary: Edie Cruise
May 6, 1956 – April 17, 2021
Edie Cruise lost her battle with cancer on April 17th. She is survived by her sister Frances Woolley, Brother-in-law Bill Woolley and nephew Charles Cruise. Edie loved to bake for everyone and helping however she could. She was very active with her Catholic Faith and was an eucharistic minister, sacristan, volunteered in the office, was on the alter and rosary and parish council among other volunteer activities. She was most recently a cashier at Lowes. There will be a rosary and celebration of her life on Tuesday April 27th at 7pm and a service mass on Wednesday April 28th at 11am followed by a lunch and celebration of her life at St Mary’s of the Crown in Carbondale. Flowers can be delivered directly to St Mary’s of the Crown church in Carbondale or a donation made in her honor to the Calloway Young Cancer Center in Glenwood Springs or UChealth Anschutz Cancer Center in Denver.
