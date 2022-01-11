Obituary: Edith Joan Gulliksen

Edith Joan Gulliksen

June 21, 1944 – January 7, 2022

Edith Joan Gulliksen , 77, of Silt, Colorado passed away January 7, 2022.

Joan was born June 21, 1944 in Winterset, Iowa to Ira and Muriel Johnson

She married John Gulliksen in 1963 in Blackhawk, Colorado. Out of 49 years of marriage they had three children. Joan was a homemaker and a stay at home mom to her children.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, parents, bother, sister, one son, Ira Leonard Gulliksen and one granddaughter Michaela Andis.

Joan is survived by son, Jeff Gulliksen (Jennifer) of Florida; daughter Mindy (Willy) Andis of Silt; Grandsons, Ira, John Gulliksen of Texas, Wyatt and Zane Gulliksen, Logan Cassel of Florida and Granddaughter Meghan Gulliksen of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be held at a later date.