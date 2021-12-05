Obituary: Edna May (Sunny) Dunn- Linn

Edna May (Sunny) Dunn- Linn

Provided Photo

September 10, 1924 – November 30, 2021

Sunny, age 97 passed away on November 30, 2021 at home on her ranch at Divide Creek.

She was born September 10, 1924 in Bucoda, Washington, to Benjamin Franklin Ritter, and Delila Grace Horst.

Sunny was preceded in death by her husband Raymond C Dunn (married 1948-1987) and husband Rodney V. Linn (married 1990-2006); parents Benjamin and Delila, Brothers Samuel H and John B. Ritter and son David. Also beloved stepmother Gertrude Ritter.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ragle (Gary Galloway); Grandchildren: Lance (Serena) Galloway, Gigi Galloway (Dave Ebeler). Great-granddaughters: Aspen, Samantha, Sierra, Tessa, and Kaelyn. Great-grandsons: Bryson, Aden, Griffin, and Cary. Soon to arrive Great Great Grandson Galloway (Aspen)

Nieces: Rena (Tom) Patch, Darla Ritter, Carol Guyer, Susan Broderick, Grand-nieces: Melissa (James) Johnson; Amanda (James) Harahan, Nancy Kotkins. Great-nephew James Wisdom.

Sunny was a kind, soft-spoken, gentle lady with not a “hair out of place”. In her own words, “It has been a good life.” She started nurses training at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Washington then on to the military cadet program at Ft. Lewis Army Base where she began a career working in Army Hospitals. She met and married a career Army officer (Raymond) and then continued working for Civil Service at Army posts at home and abroad.

She trained in midwifery and map-reading in Germany during the Czechoslovakia uprising for evacuation purposes. She had gotten extra pediatric, psych, and surgical experience over the years “that helped me a great deal in the work here in Rifle”.

We will miss you “Sunny”, Mom, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, Aunt, friend and nurse.

Love, your family and friends

A celebration of life will be held on December 10th at 1:00PM at the Methodist Presbyterian Church in Rifle.

“There has to be peanut butter in heaven”