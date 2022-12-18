 Obituary: Edna Sample | PostIndependent.com
Edna Sample
August 10, 1925 – December 13, 2022

Edna Sample passed on December 13, 2022 in Glenwood Springs. She married Ralph Sample on July 26, 1942. They raised three children on Gray Eagle Ranch on East Elk Creek. Edna is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, brothers, Lewis, Albert, and Warren. She is survived by her children, John (Pam) Sample, Jeanette Davidson, and Larry (Linda) Sample, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Additional Information may be found at http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com

