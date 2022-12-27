Obituary: Edumenia Pacheco

Edumenia Pacheco

Provided Photo

October 14, 1928 – December 11, 2022

Edumenia Pacheco, 94, of Rifle, Colorado, former long time resident of Red Cliff, Colorado passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022. Her long life was marked by laughter and filled with joy. She was the loving and caring mother to 10 children, grandmother to 28 grandchildren as well as 26 great grandchildren and, 6 great great grandchildren

Born Edumenia Romero in 1928 she grew up in Vadito, New Mexico. One of 15 children, her childhood memories, that she often recounted, involved roaming the countryside with her brothers and sisters and tending to livestock on her father’s ranch. Edumenia met her husband to be, Enrique Pacheco, shortly before he was drafted into service in the U.S. Navy during WWII. A young Edumenia agreed to marry Enrique when he returned and, after 2 years and many letters shared, their love story came to fruition when they were married in Vadito, New Mexico. Soon after their marriage Edumenia and Enrique moved to Red Cliff, Colorado where they would go on to share 57 years together building a life and raising a family. Shortly before his death Edumenia, and Enrique moved to Rifle, Colorado where they lived together until his passing in February of 2003. Always a resilient woman Edumenia found strength in her family; surrounded by children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren she would go on to live another 20 years making memories and spreading love. She loved to tell stories, work in her garden, and spend time with her family. A woman who went by Mom and Grandma to so many can never be forgotten and will always be remembered, her laughter and her smile embossed on the heart of all those who knew her.

Edumenia is preceded in death by her parents Laudes and Eulalia Romero, her husband Enrique Pacheco, an infant daughter Dolores, granddaughter Bernadette, and grandson Toby.

She is survived by her children: Frances (Ron) Parkinen, Josie ( Clarence ) Medina, Henry (Naomi) Pacheco, Jose (Karin) Pacheco, Anthony (Roxane) Pacheco, Arnold (Eva) Pacheco, Elizabeth (Johnny) Pacheco-Hunter, Christopher (Juanita) Pacheco, Genevieve (Ruben) Valdez, Rebecca Victoria Pacheco.

Visitation and Services will be held on Friday December 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Rifle, with the Visitation starting at 10:00 with services to follow.