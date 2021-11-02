Obituary: Edward Arthur Foster

Edward Arthur Foster

Provided Photo

September 29, 1953 – October 20, 2021

Edward was born on September 29, 1953 in Corona, California, to Edward and Virginia House.

Edward spent a lot of his life in the Valley, he was the Chief of Police for the town of Silt for several years. He was also a sales associate at Berthod Motors as well. When it wasn’t working he was playing golf. He was a club champion at the Rifle Golf Course and was there often. He was a member of the Elks club as well.

Edward is survived by his wife Kathy Webster, daughter Aubrey Wolff, Sisters Ann Foster, Cheryl Foster, Cindy Covell and Brothers Tom Foster and Gary Foster.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mount Lindo Cemetery in Morrison, Colorado.