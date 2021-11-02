Obituary: Edward Arthur Foster
September 29, 1953 – October 20, 2021
Edward was born on September 29, 1953 in Corona, California, to Edward and Virginia House.
Edward spent a lot of his life in the Valley, he was the Chief of Police for the town of Silt for several years. He was also a sales associate at Berthod Motors as well. When it wasn’t working he was playing golf. He was a club champion at the Rifle Golf Course and was there often. He was a member of the Elks club as well.
Edward is survived by his wife Kathy Webster, daughter Aubrey Wolff, Sisters Ann Foster, Cheryl Foster, Cindy Covell and Brothers Tom Foster and Gary Foster.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Mount Lindo Cemetery in Morrison, Colorado.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User