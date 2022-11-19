Obituary: Edward Degner

Edward Degner

– November 5, 2022

On November 5, 2022, Edward S. Degner took his final ride surrounded with love, his daughter and grandson by his side. Edi as he was known by his family and friends, was preceded in death by his mother and father Stephanie and Otto Degner of Denver. Edi is survived by his daughter Elicha Degner, grandson Drake Kelly, siblings: William Degner, Thomas Degner, Phreddy Degner, and Gabriel Alexander and several nieces and nephews.

One of Edi’s many passions was his love for riding his Harleys. Cherished by many for his beautiful love of life, Edi enjoyed a happy life, always helping others when he had the chance. Edi was always able to bring a smile with his great sense of humor wherever he went. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Rifle, date to be determined at a later time.