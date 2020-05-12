Obituary: Edward Duplice

Edward “Ed” Leaton Duplice Jr. went to be with the Lord April 28, 2020. Ed passed away at his home in Glenwood Springs. He was born April 2, 1949 to Edward “Bud” and Ardith Duplice.

Ed served our Country in the National Guard right out of High School. In his early years, Ed worked for Carbondale Mine Services, and as a lift operator for Ski Sunlight. Later, he worked for the Parks and Recreation Department at the City of Glenwood Springs. Most recently, he worked for Walmart in Glenwood Springs.

Ed was a loving Father and friend. He always looked for the good in everyone and was the first person to offer a helping hand. His love for his children, extended family, and his animals was unconditional. Ed enjoyed working in his yard, and his prized garden, as well as tending to his bees and chickens.

Support Local Journalism Donate



He was preceded in death by his parents , Bud and Ardith Duplice.

He is survived by his Sister: Edye (Chuck) Cloud, Children: Tonya Duplice (Terry Gambrel), Teena Banducci (Brandon), Roger Foster (Kelli), Logan Foster, Grandchildren: Brandyn Morse, Kylee Bagett, Piper Banducci, and Quinn Foster, as well as many loved Nephews, great nephews, grate nieces, cousins and friends AND his beloved four legged companion “MANDA”.

Our hearts are truly broken, but comforted to know he was met in heaven by his parents, and is now with the Lord.

Due to stay-at-home regulations, no formal services will be held at this time.

Ed’s family would like to thank Paul Cloud (and Family) for their ongoing support, and also Farnum Holt for their excellent care during this difficult time.