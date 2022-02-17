Obituary: Edward John Cerise

Edward John Cerise

March 24, 1926 – January 30, 2022

Edward John Cerise, born March 24, 1926, at home in Emma, Colorado; passed away peacefully January 30, 2022, in Fremont, Nebraska. He was the son of Frank J. Cerise and Marguerite Letey Cerise, both emigrants from Italy. He is proceeded in death by his siblings, Virginia Cerise Gardner and Maurice Gardner, Ben and Elizabeth Cerise, Orvie (Veets) and Charlotte Cerise, and George Cerise. His wife Joyce June Alsbury Cerise passed on September 18, 2013, and son Danny Craig Cerise February 20, 2022.

Edward is survived by his children Linda and Les Krumel, Cynthia and Steve Stein, Gary and Sherry Cerise, 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Ed grew up in the Roaring Fork and Crystal River valley area. His parents moved from their farm in Emma to farm and ranch in Carbondale, Colorado where he helped raise potatoes, cattle, and milked a dozen dairy cows. He graduated from Carbondale Union High School where he played basketball and football. He served in WWII in the U.S. Army March 1945- December 1946.

Ed met his sweetheart. Joyce in high school and they were married in Twin Falls, Idaho July 23, 1947. They lived in Twin Falls then moved back to Carbondale with their son Danny to work on the Cerise ranch along with helping Joyce’s parents Fred and Pauline Alsbury with the Alsbury Sales Pavilion. In 1953 he went to work at the Thompson Creek Coal mine. In 1967 he went to work for Mid-Continent Coal mine until he retired in 1990. Ed also had many years where he was a high school basketball and football referee along with also umpiring Little League baseball. He loved sports and would go his to sons, and grandsons football games often. He also had played in the 1950’s on Carbondale Town teams’ basketball and fast pitch softball teams. In 1970’s he spent a few years pitching for the American Legion slow pitch Softball team.

Ed loved hunting, fishing, and gardening. Yes, he always grew potatoes clear up into his 90’s. He and Joyce spent retired winters in Apache Junction, Arizona where they played shuffleboard and summers in Carbondale. His favorite times were being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Edward was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale, Colorado.

There will be a gravesite service for both Edward and Joyce Cerise, 10 a.m. July 8th, 2022, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Carbondale, Colorado. With a celebration following the gravesite service at the American Legion Post 100, Carbondale, Colorado.