Obituary: Edwin Frank Lay

Edwin Frank Lay

January 4, 1929 – April 11, 2021

Edwin Frank Lay passed away peacefully with family by his side in his home on 4-11-2021. He was born on 01-04-1929 in Hopedale, Illinois to Frank and Clara (Krauter) Lay, he is preceded in death by his two brothers Henry and Richard Lay and one sister Pauline Olson and also one great grandson Josiah Berry of Sterling Colorado.

Surviving are his wife Irma Jane (Detmers)Lay and two daughters, Pamela Harlin-Bishop and Dorothy Weining-Deines, all of Rifle, Colorado.

Edwin had 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren

Edwin was a lifelong member of the Rifle Elks Lodge of 33 years and also a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #382 of Delavan, Illinois. Before moving out to Colorado, he belonged to theTazewell County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse and also to the Pekin Illinois Riding Club.

Edwin was a lifelong finish carpenter and after moving to Colorado did most of his trade in the Aspen area.

Ashes will be buried at Grand Junction at a later time and date and directly following the burial there will be a Celebration of Life to be held at the Rifle Elks Lodge. In the stead of flowers,donations can be made to the Rifle Elks Lodge.