Obituary: Edwin Percy Hood

Edwin Percy

Hood

November 20, 1936 – September 8, 2021

Edwin Percy Hood, 84, of Mankato, Kansas, died September 8 ,2021.

He was born in Oakland, Illinois, on November 20, 1936. The son of Jesse and Pearl (Myers) Hood. He spent 7 years in the United States Air Force, where he also obtained a barbering license. On New Years’ Eve, 1961, he married Zelma Pauline Strader in Charleston, IL. In the fall of 1962, they moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Later, they lived in the New Castle, Silt, and Rifle, CO, areas. He worked as a carpenter and a farmer, and also had rental homes for a time. In November of 1990, he moved with his family to Mankato, KS.

Ed enjoyed hunting in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado’s South Canyon in Garfield County and the prairielands of north-central Kansas throughout his life. He also loved to fish in the areas’ lakes and rivers. He had a passion for growing things in the garden and enjoying the harvest with friends and loved ones. He was a charter member of the Glenwood Springs Colorado Elks Lodge #2286 for years, then transferred to the lodge in Superior, NE, for a while. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #83 and a former member of the Eagles Lodge in Glenwood Springs, CO.

He is survived by his daughters, RaDonna Hood-Mister & her partner, Roy Vicory (Denver, CO), Sandra York (Grand Junction, CO), Char Anna (Martinez) Flippo & her husband, Bill Flippo, Jr. (Brookings, SD), and Maria H. (Martinez) Isabel & her husband, Jason Sheriff (Topeka, KS). Surviving grandchildren are Rebecca Mister & her partner, Bernard Ware; Tommy Mister & his wife, Stephanie; April (Mister) Dittmar & her husband, Jesse; Jennifer Mister & her wife Jennifer Sauerman; RaDonna D. Mister; Kristeen Carpenter; Lacey (Carpenter) Powell & her husband, Zach; Shawn, Nathan, & Hunter Flippo; Mikah and Maylie Gay, & Tristan Sheriff; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters (Mary, Dorothy, and Clara), his brothers (Russell, Lewis, Levi, Leroy, and John), his wife, Pauline (Strader) Hood, his son (Larry), and his grandson (Shawn Mister).

A memorial service will be held in Mankato, Kansas, at the Christian Church with Thaddeus Hinkle, Saturday, October 2nd, at 11am, followed by a luncheon. Grave side services and internment of his ashes with military rites will be at a later time at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Kansas, Illinois. For online condolences, please visit http://www.melbymortuary.com . Melby Mortuary, Mankato, KS is in charge of arrangements.