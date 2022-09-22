Obituary: Eileen “Molly” Malone Downs

Eileen "Molly" Malone Downs

Provided Photo

May 16, 1932 – September 18, 2022

Molly Downs left the Roaring Fork Valley for the last time on 9/18/2022 at age 90 after 4 years of wonderful care by the staff of Grand River Care Center in Rifle.

She was born on her parents’ farm on 5/16/1932 in Melrose, IA.

After moving to Denver, she met and married Robert “Bob” Downs in 1955. After living in Lakewood, CO, they decided to raise their family in a small town; Glenwood Springs was perfect, so they moved here in 1969. Molly was active in her new community and founded Alpine Mortgage Company with Bob in 1973. They sold the business and retired in 1987. Molly volunteered with St. Stephen Catholic Church, Glenwood Springs Chamber, Valley View Hospital and was a devoted participant in the Friday Afternoon Rotating Teams club. She and Bob spent time in Grand Junction and Denver where she volunteered at the State Capitol, Coors Field and Denver Center for Performing Arts.

She is survived by: her children Kathleen (Nat) Fay, of Story, WY, Coleen (Ted) Dinneen, of Plymouth, MA, Maura (Paul) Carlson, of Glenwood Springs, Michael (Kris) Downs, of Littleton, and Patrick (Brenda) Downs, of Durango; and grandchildren Tristen (Leslie) Fay, of Fort Collins, Molly Fay, of Denver, Kiley (Luke) Hall, of Colorado Springs, Kevin (Taylor) Carlson, of Rifle, Connor Downs, Caden Downs, and Teagan Downs, of Littleton, Kyle Downs of Charleston, SC, Sara Downs, of Ithaca, NY, her sister Jean, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Mass will be at St Stephen Catholic Church on 9/30/22 at 10:00am with a rosary at 9:00am. Burial at Rosebud Cemetery at 1:00pm. A viewing will be held from 10am-noon on Thursday 9/29/22 at Farnum-Holt Funeral Home Chapel. Contributions may be made to stjude.org or the donor’s favorite charity.