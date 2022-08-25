Obituary: Eileen Stanley

Eileen Stanley

Provided Photo

October 15, 1945 – August 21, 2022

Eileen lived her life with courage and compassion. Those who knew and loved her would say she was gracious and supportive and had a wry sense of humor. In her 76 years she and her husband Darrell rarely missed one of their kids’ or grandkids’ games or events. Family was everything to Eileen – even after a seven-year courageous battle with Alzheimer’s – she wanted to be surrounded by those she loved.

Some might say Eileen was quiet, but she was actually an adventurer, a world traveler, a lover of books and dogs, a music aficionado, a nature enthusiast (not always by choice), and a community volunteer.

Eileen was the 8th of 10 children born to parents Paul and Dorothy Hickman in Yuma, Colorado on October 15th, 1945. Like most of the Hickman kids, Eileen learned to ride a horse before pedaling a bicycle, as she grew up on a farm at the edge of town with a horse-loving father and participated in regular western riding events.

Like all but one of her siblings (not yet born at the time), Eileen was struck with polio in the summer of 1952, and worked hard to recover her muscle strength after leaving Children’s Hospital with seemingly endless exercises using old irons and rope strung through pulleys. She carried some of those polio-related aftereffects throughout her life, though it never held her back.

Eileen’s father died when she was young, and she joined other siblings in picking up even more chores and kitchen duties as her mother took on two jobs – running the family trucking company and teaching high school. There was still time for reading and a few close friends in those childhood years. Eileen attended the Yuma schools and graduated as class valedictorian in 1963, then advanced to college at the University of Northern Colorado to obtain a teaching degree.

Teaching took Eileen to Glenwood where she worked as a 5th grade teacher at Glenwood Springs Elementary School. She met her husband Darrell Stanley shortly thereafter and they were happily married for 54 years. They had three children: Kim Worline (spouse- Andy), Paul Stanley (spouse- Alicia), and Ben Stanley (spouse Emily) and seven grandchildren: Emily and Hannah Worline, Sydney and Alexa Stanley, and Finn, Isa and Aviana Stanley. One of Eileen’s most cherished activities was spending time with her kids and grandkids at the family cabin in Blue River, Colorado.

As an active community member, Eileen volunteered with her sorority Epsilon Sigma Alpha for many years and served as the state president from 2000-2001. She was a member of the Lions Club in Glenwood Springs and volunteered with the Catholic Church.

Eileen was preceded in death by her father Paul and mother Dorothy, older siblings Gene, Mary Kathleen, Carol Lynn, Joseph, her mother and father in-law Edra and Ray Stanley, her cat Mickey and her dogs Louie, Missy, Annie, and Flix. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, sisters JoAnn, Teresa, and Elizabeth, and brothers Richard and Robert, along with numerous other extended family members and her pup, Ebony, who is likely sitting in her favorite chair this very moment.

Eileen’s memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 26th at First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Abode Hospice & Home Health (744 Horizon Ct. #128, Grand Junction, CO 81506) or an organization of your choice.