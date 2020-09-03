Obituary: Elaine R. Shepherd

Elaine R. Shepherd

Provided Photo

Elaine R.

Shepherd

January 9, 1928 – August 29, 2020

Elaine Robertson Shepherd of Battlement Mesa, CO passed away peacefully August 29, 2020 of natural causes at Hope West in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Elaine was born in Staten Island (NYC), NY to Frank and Elice Robertson. She was educated in NYC, and Bronxville, NY. She worked for New York Bell in the city for a period until her family moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1954. There she continued to work as a Service Representative with the Mountain Bell Telephone Co.

She met her future husband, John M Shepherd who was transferred from Phoenix to Colorado Springs at the company. They married Feb. 15, 1958. His company moved him to Denver area twice and he was then transferred to AT&T Headquarters then in NYC in 1969 who became responsible for implementing the newly National Emergency Number “911”. Prior to moving to NYC, she finished her education with The Colorado Women’s College in Denver with a degree in Fine Arts.

While in NYC, she became employed with an early version of Executive Search known as “Head Hunting”. Upon returning to Denver in 1974, she created her own version of Executive Search, first out or her home and later in a high rise in Aurora with a small staff. She was quite successful with clients, such as Harrah’s of Las Vegas and others.

In 1997, they moved to Battlement Mesa, Colorado where she became active with the Christian Women’s Organization and become known as an outstanding cook dubbed by some as the “Martha Stewart” of Battlement Mesa.

She also had a radio music program outlining the history of various artists, their music and playing their compositions. She covered many types of music from Scott Joplin to Beethoven on the local station KSUN.

The Shepherds have no children but she is survived by his husband’s brother, Albert Shepherd; his daughter Christine of Craig, Shawn of Seattle, WA, nieces Jacquelyn Todd of Grand Junction, Shelley Hoey of Montrose and their families.

At her request, there will be no services. Her remains will be interred with her husband upon his passing in the Military Section of the Craig, CO Cemetery.

If donations are desired, please make them to your choice or to the Hope Best Hospice of Grand Junction.