Obituary: Eldon Thurstin

Eldon Thurstin

Eldon Thurstin

February 5, 1943 – August 19, 2021

Eldon Dean Thurstin passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021; he was 78.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Connie of 56 years; his children, Gary, Tracy (Sheleene), Robyn (Perry) and his sister, Glenda (Norvell); his grandchildren, Kirby, Dillon, Clayton, and Taylor. Brother-in-law George (Peggy); nieces and nephews, Kyle (Renee), Kerry (Dalinda), Teresa (Jim), John, Paul (Carol), Jason (Amanda), Denielle (Daniel), Jeff (DJ) and Brian (Cassie); and numerous great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert, mother Fern, and brother Robert.

Eldon was born in Denver, Colorado to Robert and Fern Thurstin. He served 3 years in the Army and was stationed in Japan for 1 year. Eldon married his best friend and the love of his life, Connie, in 1965 in Rifle, Colorado. Eldon and Connie moved to New Castle to raise their family. They built their home in Peach Valley, where they have lived for 42 years. Over the years, they have made many wonderful friends.

He belonged to the Lions and Elks club. He coached Pee Wee basketball in the evenings and weekends at Riverside Middle School in New Castle.

Upon his retirement in 1999 from the phone company, US West, Eldon and Connie have enjoyed their post-retirement lives to the fullest. He loved gardening, cooking, bowling, golfing, camping, traveling and snowmobiling. His main passion was his apple orchard and, more recently, wine making with his close friend, Butch. Anybody who knew Eldon knew that he had a kind heart and willingness to help anyone (even strangers) in need. He had an infectious smile and sense of humor that will always be remembered and treasured by those who had the opportunity to meet and know him.

Eldon’s wishes are for a small service to be held with immediate family. We truly appreciate all the support from family and friends.